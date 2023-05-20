On March 9, Stanford Law School invited conservative Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, to speak at their campus. I think many of Duncan’s views are bigoted: Specifically, he has defended bans on gay marriage and supported restrictions on transgender people using their preferred bathrooms. But when Duncan attempted to speak at Stanford, he was unable to deliver his prepared remarks after he “was relentlessly heckled and traded barbs with students.”
While students certainly have a right to express their disagreement with Duncan’s views — through silent protest, tough questions or simply boycotting the event — their heckling and disruption clearly has a chilling effect on free speech. On a basic level, the event also did the liberal students no good. By engaging with the judge in an antagonistic way, they lowered the level of discourse. And because of their protests, a routine, nerdy law school event made it onto national airwaves — and the conservative judge received sympathy, not scrutiny.
This dilemma, when considered alongside the chaos of former President Donald Trump’s recent CNN town hall, has left me thinking about whether we should give a platform to people and ideas we fundamentally disagree with — and how to do so in an ethical and appropriate way. In other words, when does our quest to showcase diverse perspectives become, at best, a crisis of “both sides-ing” and, at worst, an antagonistic free-for-all?
There is no easy answer, and I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a high school student with relatively little experience in the real world of reporting.
But here are my thoughts, and a few strategies I will use to inform my work going forward.
First of all, journalists aren’t the only people who must weigh the consequences of “platforming.” However, they do disproportionately bear the responsibility. A few weeks ago, I talked to Emily Bazelon, a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine and co-host of Slate’s “Political Gabfest” for an interview on High School SCOTUS. Bazelon is well-known for covering controversial topics with a relatively even-handed approach, but — or perhaps as a result of this — her pieces often generate significant backlash.
When I asked for her take on the quandary, she gave me a typically nuanced response: “I sometimes think we don’t give readers enough credit,” she told me. “The whole idea is to present different points of view and let people make up their minds, and so you don’t want to be super heavy-handed often.” But at the same time, Bazelon acknowledged that there are questions she refuses to put up for debate; for example, “Is global warming happening, and is human influence a major reason why it’s happening?” In other words, it is a reporter’s job to present every perspective to their readers, but with the right context and situational awareness.
In an ideal world, I think Bazelon’s exactly right. However, it’s another issue entirely when you’re covering a major political figure who is likely to be part of the debate regardless — and whose views align with a large minority of the American population. In that case, the platform matters — as does your goal in creating it. At the CNN town hall, host and moderator Katilan Collins didn’t stand a chance. The town hall format was inherently flawed; there was no way that she could handle respond to Trump’s constant stream of lies, especially with an audience that was clearly biased toward Trump. More importantly, that shouldn’t be her job. She isn’t there to argue with Trump — that just delegitimizes CNN and the town hall further. The town hall begs the question: Did CNN actually want to engage with Trump, or was their goal merely to attract high ratings?
So how do we give platforms to people we disagree with in an ethical, reasoned and informed way? Frankly, I think we could do well to emulate “We the People,” a weekly constitutional debate show hosted by National Constitution Center President Jeffrey Rosen. Although the podcast deals with many of the most contentious social and political issues of our time — affirmative action, religious freedom, gun safety — it does so in an even-keeled manner, with an independent host who keeps the conversation strictly ideas-focused. The guests, inspired by their host, do the same.
As a high school journalist, I juggle the ethical dilemmas associated with platforming every day — and, I go to school with the subjects I cover. As an editor, I’m always looking for ways to guide my reporters through the same dilemmas. More often than not, I just ask my reporters to lead by example — to be reasoned, thoughtful and fair, in the hopes that their guests, subjects and readers will be, as well.
Elise Spenner is a junior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
