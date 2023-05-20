Student News logo
On March 9, Stanford Law School invited conservative Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, to speak at their campus. I think many of Duncan’s views are bigoted: Specifically, he has defended bans on gay marriage and supported restrictions on transgender people using their preferred bathrooms. But when Duncan attempted to speak at Stanford, he was unable to deliver his prepared remarks after he “was relentlessly heckled and traded barbs with students.”

While students certainly have a right to express their disagreement with Duncan’s views — through silent protest, tough questions or simply boycotting the event — their heckling and disruption clearly has a chilling effect on free speech. On a basic level, the event also did the liberal students no good. By engaging with the judge in an antagonistic way, they lowered the level of discourse. And because of their protests, a routine, nerdy law school event made it onto national airwaves — and the conservative judge received sympathy, not scrutiny.

