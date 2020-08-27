Sometimes it’s about a new development — a new retail project, a new office building, new housing.
Lately, it seems, it has been about race.
What it’s really all about is the status quo versus change.
Here’s a late-breaking bulletin: Change always wins. Maybe not right away, maybe after the status quo puts up a nasty right, but eventually and always.
This comes to mind in the wake of some pretty unsettling comments about Amourence Lee, the appointed member of the San Mateo City Council seeking election for the first time. She has not been shy about speaking out on race, as a representative, as someone who sought out an ethnically diverse neighborhood in which to live and as someone who is, indeed, a person of color.
Speaking out hardly makes her unique — city councilmembers up and down the Peninsula openly have supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Many councils have had long and intense and unusually frank discussions about the fuller nature of our communities and the practices, policies and social structures that are in place, officially and unofficially.
The main difference, it appears, is that Lee is up for election. The unsettling comments have neither been initiated by her opponents, Lisa Diaz Nash and incumbent Councilwoman Diane Papan, nor have the comments engendered any response by either of them. Maybe the debate among the three candidates will take the more customary form of honest disagreement over growth and development. Maybe the source of the comments is so widely known as a brash grouch that it’s not worth even the attention it has been given here.
But what strikes me most about this is the accusation that Lee has made race an issue. What we should have learned by now is that when it comes to America, race is always an issue.
PERPETUAL MOTION MACHINE: For the fourth time, that fascinating public agency, the San Mateo County Harbor Commission has rejected a claim by soon-to-be-former Commissioner Sabrina Brennan that she is due all kinds of money because someone has harassed her in a manner uniquely evident to her.
If Brennan is successful in getting her hand-picked candidates — former Menlo Park councilwoman Kirsten Keith and Brennan’s mom, Lemoine “Lee” Fernandez — elected to the commission, could we expect the new majority to vote in favor of giving her the money she is so desperately and consistently seeking? The word is that it could be in the range of six figures, and Brennan already has cost the district more than a $750,000 in investigating her various complaints and grievances against board members and district staff. No claim has been upheld.
That’s not the item, however. The item is a proposal from Brennan for a new policy regarding sexual harassment. The wording is such that if it had been in effect, she would have violated the policy in her now famous diatribe back in April in which she repeatedly shouted three words that won’t be repeated here, but were graphic references to female genitalia.
READ THE LABEL: The aforementioned Keith is running for the other Harbor District seat, challenging incumbent Virginia Chang Kiraly, and this race is another example of how some people use their ballot designations in dubious ways. Keith lists her occupation as “Conservation Agency Director.” Well, not really.
Keith is an attorney. She has been one for a long time. Indeed, look her up on Facebook, and here’s what it says: “ Attorney at law, Councilmember and former Mayor.” She’s actually a former councilmember, and maybe the page is old, although she posted something a month ago.
Anyway, here’s the kicker: She’s not really a director of a conservation agency. While she was still on the Menlo Park City Council, she was appointed to the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency board of directors. She still represents Menlo Park on the board, although it’s not clear why. BAWSCA is a consortium of Peninsula communities dedicated to assuring proper delivery of water from San Francisco’s Hetch Hetchy system. Yes, conservation is part of its mission, but supply is its first priority.
Clearly, the title is designed to create a misimpression that she’s running a water conservation agency. Her opponents protested to the Elections Office and, of course, they waved off the objections, as they have in several other outrageous instances.
Candidates are allowed only three words, but looking over the ballot, you’ll see plenty of instances where the full name of an organization is allowed. For example, Scott Boyd’s ballot designation is “Montara Water and Sanitary District, Member, Board of Directors.” Keith could have done that and it would have been more, ahem, forthright.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
