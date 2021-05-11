In Jonathan Madison’s most recent column, he wrote about a man living in total darkness and consumed by his condition. Perhaps he did not mean to draw this comparison but my interpretation of the story was to see the man as a personification of our country. To state it frankly, we have become a nation living in darkness. Predominantly as a people, we appear to be groping around in the dark, devoid of any light to guide our path morally. However, as one respondent to Jonathan’s column wrote, “we can find strength in the darkness by seeking the light of the world.” He then referenced the gospel of John, chapter 8, verse 12 in the New Testament, which reads in part: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (New International Version).
In case one does not know who the “I am” in the passage is, it is Jesus Christ.
Clearly, one impetus for Jonathan’s column was the National Day of Prayer, which was on Thursday, a few days after his column appeared. As if to confirm a point he was making, there were two notable headlines in the news, one before and one after. The one before read, “Biden Administration Won’t Allow National Day Of Prayer To Be Held At US Capitol This Year.” It was actually the first time in 70 years that there was no public prayer service on the capitol grounds for the National Day of Prayer. The second headline read, “Biden Mentions Everything Except God During National Day Of Prayer Proclamation.”
Currently, one of the books I am reading is titled, “A History of the American People,” by Paul Johnson. As Mr. Madison pointed out in his piece, in the context of America’s birth as a nation was a historical period known as “the Great Awakening.” No such label existed at the time but most likely the term was popularized by historians after Joseph Tracey’s book in 1842, “The Great Awakening: a History of the Revival of Religion in the Times of Edwards and Whitefield.”
Paul Johnson gives credence to the Great Awakening as “the proto-revolutionary event, the formative moment in American history, preceding the political drive for independence and making it possible” (The Great Awakening and It’s Political Impact; p 116). From the study of Johnson’s research and writing, one can readily see the influence of Christian teaching and preaching on the founding of our country. Without a doubt, it influenced the writing of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.
Not only was there the influence of Christian teaching and preaching, but there was also recognition by many that God Himself swayed influence over the proceedings. One who was there in Philadelphia in the summer of 1787, who was deeply involved in the debates and discourse from which emerged the Constitution, was James Madison. He wrote, “It is impossible for the man of pious reflection not to perceive in it a finger of that Almighty hand which has been so frequently and signally extended to our relief in the critical stages of the revolution” (Federalist Papers, No. 37, pp.230-31).
Personally, I believe James Madison was correct in his estimation of the Almighty’s role. He was not the only one to make such a statement. Similar sentiments were opined by George Washington, Charles Pinckney, Benjamin Franklin, Benjamin Rush, James Wilson and others.
One who was not there in Philadelphia that momentous summer was John Adams. He was overseas on a mission to finalize the peace with Britain. He did, however, pen numerous letters to key individuals and also published a pamphlet, all intended to impact the writing of the Constitution. Here is what Adams had to say about the completed document: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
To bring this around to a practical matter, consider the column I previously wrote, “The Gun Issue ... Or Is It?” My point was that it is not a gun issue but an issue of people using guns in the commission of crimes. If we are honest with ourselves, the real issue is the moral degradation of society. Too many of us are walking around in darkness, resulting in myriad problems: drug abuse, alcoholism, gang violence, rape, homicides, suicides ... the list goes on.
I mentioned above about the Great Awakening. Later, it became known as the First Great Awakening because from 1795 to 1835, there was a Second Great Awakening. I believe, if we are to keep our republic, we are in desperate need of a Third Great Awakening. God help us.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
