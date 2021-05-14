Editor,
In response to Matt Grocott’s column in the Tuesday Daily Journal, I do agree that we are, at least, in danger of becoming “a nation living in darkness.” However, I completely disagree that President Biden has anything to do with the danger of “darkness,” even if he did not mention God during the National Day of Prayer Proclamation.
It takes more than lip service to prove an honorable Christian or an honorable and patriotic American. To me, the dangerous signs of darkness are obvious: the armed invasion of the capitol on Jan. 6, the frequent reports of unarmed African American men shot by police, a congresswoman telling supporters that Biden is not their president, because “Trump actually won the election.”
And recent state laws deliberately make it harder for citizens to exercise their right to vote. That is what I call seriously and alarmingly dark.
Susan Brown
San Carlos
