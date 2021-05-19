Editor,
Another day, another Grocott column that makes me go, huh? Early on, Mr. Grocott says, “Biden administration won’t allow A National Day of Prayer to be held at U.S. Capitol this year. Followed by, “Biden mentions everything except God during National Day of Prayer proclamation.” I read four newspapers a day and haven’t seen either of these headlines. Would Mr. Grocott be so kind as to point out which paper or papers posted these headlines? Possibly the Epoch Times, a newspaper as far right as a paper can get? Which specializes in falsehoods and distortions?
He finishes his column with, “We are in desperate need of a Third Great Awakening. God help us.”
I submit that we just had that Great Awakening. Eighty-one million people realized this country couldn’t survive another four years of Donald Trump and did something about it. Now we just need another 74 million Americans to come to the same conclusion.
Steve Ortiz
Redwood City
