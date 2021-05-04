Legend tells of a man born in darkness. For years, all of his life decisions were made in the dark. He worked in the dark. He formed relationships in the dark. He constantly stumbled through life’s greatest problems in the dark.
On the surface, the man maintained a worthy image. In his heart, the man was consumed by a void of constant fear and loneliness. He was slave to his addictions in the dark. Lost and isolated, the man sought the help of dear friends, family, and even physicians. Nevertheless, the pain continued to consume him.
One night, a young woman knocked on the man’s door. She held in her right hand a lantern which held a flame so dim that its light could barely be seen. Upon opening the door, the man was amazed by the light from the lantern. A lifetime in darkness conditioned his eyes to reject even the slightest sign of light. Retreating to a darker corner, he covered his eyes and trembled. Gathering the courage to uncover his eyes, he was shocked to see what the dim light exposed: spider webs, dirt, ash, chains, traps and many other things for which he was unaware. Closely examining himself, he was deeply ashamed to see what the light had exposed: hidden dirt and filth that had covered him since birth.
Beyond the shameful reality revealed by the light, what joy filled the man’s heart when he set his eyes on the magnificence that illuminated his home. It was a light that exposed everything that once ensnared him. A light that filled the void once claimed by darkness. A light that made him whole. That night, the man left his home and all of his possessions to follow the young woman carrying the dimly lit lantern — longing to never again live in darkness.
The man’s story is symbolic of the process by which many attest to being transformed by way of a spiritual or supernatural experience. Believe it or not, our world history and culture are shaped by a belief in supernatural power, spirituality, eternity and yes, God.
For evidence of faith’s influence on our culture, I would take note that May 6, 2021, marks the “National Day of Prayer” — a day in which Americans are encouraged to pray for our beloved nation.
For historical evidence of faith’s influence on our culture, look no further than the central role it played in our nation’s founding. Two-hundred-and-forty-five years ago, our nation was on the tail end of what historians call the First Great Awakening. The revival spanned more than 40 years, penetrating the hearts of our nation’s Founding Fathers — most notably, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington.
For centuries, the American Christian Church continued to dominate societal movements and culture. Take for example, the movement to abolish slavery in 1863; the movements for the passage of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution; the women’s suffrage movement of the 1920s; and the nonviolent civil rights movements of the 1950s and 1960s.
In recent years, the American Christian Church has suffered decline in attendance, membership, and influence. These events have caused many Americans, especially millennials, to reject mainstream Christianity. The growing rejection of mainstream Christianity has left a spiritual void in our nation.
Like any void, human beings will try to fill it. According to a Newsweek magazine, the number of witches and Americans practicing witchcraft has dramatically increased since the 1990s, bringing the number of known witches in the United States to 1.5 million. That brings the number of practicing witches to a greater membership than the Presbyterian church, which stands at 1.4 million.
In spite of the growing rejection of mainstream Christianity, evidence in recent years suggests we may be at the fingertips of our next great awakening. Comedic actor Russell Brand publicly came forward about overcoming addictions that once dominated him, including alcohol, pornography, heroin and other drugs. Now nearly 20 years sober, Brand suggests the teachings of Jesus Christ can fill the void human beings have today.
Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has launched a ministry foundation to assist those in need internationally.
Though the pandemic temporarily stopped the world tour of Kanye West’s gospel choir, West continues to make gospel albums that top certain music charts.
One thing is certain — we live in perilous times. Unprecedented political division, a slow recovery from a deadly pandemic, mass shootings and a growing rejection of moral values leaves us in a vulnerable place. Nevertheless, it is within this weakness that strength can be found. The dark prerequisite to light’s manifestation. As we learned from the parable of the man born in darkness, even the smallest light can expose and heal what is broken in the darkness.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011 to 2013. Jonathan works as an attorney and lead partner at The Madison Firm. Jonathan can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
