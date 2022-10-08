Born in San Mateo, raised in San Mateo & Burlingame, graduated 1958 from Burlingame High. Drafted into the US Army. Came home and married Patricia Ayers in 1965. They were married 58 years.
In 1965 hired by United Airlines. He trained to be an Airline Pilot. Flew 38 years.
They have 2 children, Bill the IV & Erin O'Connell, 1 grandchild Amanda O'Connell. He leaves a sister, Mary Sue O'Connell, many nieces and nephews, family members Artru Ayers, Crenna, Costamagna, Maghan, Boyle, Hays and Figone.
Hobbies were coin collecting, flying his own airplane the Swift, going to Bass Lake & 49er games.
