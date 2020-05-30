On Saturday, May 2, following a courageous battle against cancer, Sylvia Rodriguez passed away at the age of 76 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on September 8, 1943 in San Salvador, El Salvador to Bernardino Huezo and Lidia Olivares de Huezo (both deceased), Sylvia grew up with three siblings, Julio, Doris, and Mario (all deceased). She graduated from the University of El Salvador in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and began a career in the academic world. She taught High School English for two years, was an assistant researcher at the National Museum of Anthropology in San Salvador, and taught Sociology at the University of El Salvador from 1976 to 1980. She married José Roberto Rodriguez in 1975, and their son, Roberto Karlo Rodriguez, was born the following year in 1976. In June of 1980, following the onset of the Salvadoran Civil War, the family emigrated to San Mateo, California. Sylvia and José built a life in San Mateo and the family became naturalized citizens of the United States. Sylvia worked in accounting during her professional life in the U.S., most recently for Kelly-Moore Paints in San Carlos, CA for over 20 years until her retirement in 2013.
Gardening and the natural world were among Sylvia’s passions. She was proud to show visitors the beautiful flowers she grew at her home and always eager to discuss plants and animals she saw in the outdoors. She loved visiting the California coast near her home. She also loved cooking and enjoyed sharing meals and recipes with family and friends. Sylvia was an avid follower of science, nature, and cooking shows, and loved to read books and nature magazines.
To those who knew her, Sylvia was a steadfast friend who enjoyed visiting, talking, and trading news with her friends and many relatives in the United States and El Salvador. She shared her time generously, helping and joining in celebrations of holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries. Following the birth of her grandson, Xavier Alexander Rodriguez, in 2013, she devoted herself to helping with his upbringing. She always kept the candy dish full for him, and he always brought a smile to her face. She was excited about the upcoming birth of her granddaughter, expected in August 2020. Sylvia showed life-long loyalty to the organizations and causes she supported, including the World Wildlife Fund, Habitat for Humanity, National Geographic magazine, and the San Francisco Giants.
Sylvia is survived by her husband José, her son Roberto and daughter-in-law Sarah, her grandson Xavier, her future granddaughter, her sisters-in-law Marina and Norma, brother-in-law Guillermo, nieces Dinorah, Thelma, and Adita, nephews Mario and Dennis, cousins Juanita, Gladys, Raul, Lizette, and Norma, cousins from the Garcia Olivares family, and many grandnieces, grandnephews, and relatives in El Salvador and elsewhere around the world.
A celebration of her life will be held when circumstances permit.
A donation in her name can be made to two organizations that she supported during her life:
The World Wildlife Fund: https://bit.ly/36DKqBZ
The Habitat for Humanity: https://bit.ly/2yDNRMu
