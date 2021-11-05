It is with great sadness that Sara Jean Mitchell has passed away after a short illness. She was with us for 92+ years. She was surrounded with prayer and her family as she breathed her last breath.
Jean was born in Youngstown Ohio on March 15, 1929, with her life starting just 7 months before the crash. During the depression she made many moves as there was not enough money to go around and rent was hard to come by. She graduated from Lakewood High School in Ohio and started working in Cleveland after graduation. A chance trip to visit her cousin in Reno prompted the move out west in 1946 where she would marry George W. Umbenhaur in 1951 and have two kids, Robert Wayne, and David James by 1960. George was a journalist and found a job in a small little bedroom community of San Carlos where he worked up until his death in 1974.
Jean met John R. Mitchell and they started attending Trinity Presbyterian Church together. They were married in Dec. of 1976. John R. Mitchell died in 2019 and Jean was widowed for a couple years until her death.
Jean’s first job on the west coast was for an employment agency in Reno and worked up until Robert was born. After the boys were old enough Jean went back to work using her clerical skills for the County of San Mateo and then The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office where she retired from in 1992.
She was a member of the Baptist church in Reno and in San Carlos until George’s death and was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in San Carlos for over 45 years. She was involved with the deacons and many other ministries there.
She loved her home. She spent literally thousands of hours in the yard working and pulling weeds. But she loved to travel as well. She and Jack took well over 30 cruises during retirement and were part of a travel group that went everywhere possible in northern and central California.
She is survived by her Sons Robert Umbenhaur and David Umbenhaur (Wife Camala Umbenhaur) as well as grandsons Terry Umbenhaur, George Umbenhaur and David T. Umbenhaur.
Services will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church at a future date as COVID still is limiting indoor events.
