Bob passed away following a long struggle with Prostate Cancer. At his passing his wife, Sue, was at his bedside.
Bob was born in Lodi, California to Roy Cossins and Marjorie Cossins. He lived a short time in Lodi and Stockton before moving to the outskirts of Byron, a small delta town. He attended Byron Elementary School and graduated from Liberty Union High in Brentwood. He attended Stockton College for 2 years before moving to the Bay Area where he took a surveying position with the City of San Mateo in 1960 as an Engineering Aide Trainee. He spent his entire working career of 38 ½ years with the City, running the Survey Division for the last 30 of those years. After retiring, he started a small photography business along with participating in Millbrae Camera Club. Bob and Sue, married for 29 years, loved traveling. Photography and birding took them to over 11 countries and many states here at home.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte in 1990 and their son, Jeff, in 2018. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue, stepson Dan Dower, daughter-in-law, Harriet, stepdaughter Coleen Stamper, son-in-law, Chris, daughter-in-law, Mindy Cossins, and the light of his life, his grandchildren, Megan and Connor.
Bob’s life contained many struggles, but as he told Sue – “I looked back and wouldn’t change anything. I’m well satisfied with my life”. On the back of his business card is an image entitled “Look Beyond the Gray Days”. Don’t read this as Bob being an optimist, he was a realist. The message was meant for other people.
Friends and family will be invited to a Celebration of Life at a future date.
If you care to make a donation in his memory please consider the Millbrae Camera Club. Bob was an active member and made many wonderful friends during his many years of membership. Checks can be made payable to Millbrae Camera Club and mailed to Treasurer, Jared J. Hein, 25 Citrus Court, Hillsborough, CA 94010-6569.
Cremation by Neptune Society, Belmont, CA.
