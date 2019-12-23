A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard Eugene Pasco will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fairfield. He will be laid to rest 1:30 P.M. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
Rich passed away peacefully on the evening of December 9th.
He was born in San Francisco, CA to the late Richard and Angela Pasco. A graduate of both Serra High School and University of San Francisco, he went on to a distinguished 17-year career in the U.S. Army and then Civil Service at the Concord Naval Weapons Station until retirement in 1994. He was a Fairfield High School Football Booster at the time the Schaefer Stadium was built, and a keen photographer. As a retiree, he volunteered at the Laurel Creek Elementary computer lab and he strongly valued family.
Rich was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth.
He is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Snead; sons, Rick (Christine), Tim (Monique) and Joe (Robyn) Pasco; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Cann (Roi Cann, deceased).
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Jude or a favorite charity.
