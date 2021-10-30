Randall Edward Jorge, age 61, resident of Redwood City, California, died peacefully after a long bout with cancer on November 25, 2018.
Son, brother, uncle, coworker, friend, neighbor… Randall will be missed by all. He was always there to lend a helping hand to family, friends, customers, and strangers alike. He served our country in the United States Navy for 21 years, earned the rank of Eagle Scout with BSA Troop 433 of Millbrae, and was a valued employee, earning Technician of the Year on multiple occasions. Randall loved his Friday night dinners at Thai Patio Restaurant, collecting ALL the Harry Potter Lego sets, photography, supporting local artists he met at the various Art & Wine Festivals where he often worked and volunteered, and was a mechanical genius, fixing (after taking apart, of course) anything that intrigued him.
Randall is survived by parents Robert and Emily Jorge of Millbrae, sisters Valerie Hayes (Matthew) of Cupertino, Lorinda Rodrigues (Anthony) of Cupertino, and brother Andrew Jorge of Milpitas. Randall enjoyed his nieces and nephews, Kevin Hayes, Brandon Hayes, Spencer Rodrigues, Sierra Rodrigues, and Jennifer Gilda (Chris) and their son Nolan, and always found creative ways to hide a gift card for an undisclosed amount in a can filled with Red Hots, or a box of pennies at Christmas for them.
Donations to the Neurofibromatosis Network or American Cancer Society can be made in his name or go see a movie and have a nice meal in Randall’s memory. That would have made him happy.
