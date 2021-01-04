Rajendra Kumar Bagga, “Raj”, was born in Jhelum, India to Shanti and Mogul Bagga. He was a first generation American that truly embodied making the American Dream his own. An immigrant from India, he had already obtained a bachelor’s degree in finance. He came to the central US on the advice of his father and furthered he education by earning a master’s degree in English literature. He met his wife, Carol, while attending the doctoral program at the University of Michigan. When he made the decision to move west to California, he and Carol started a family. He became a State Farm Insurance agent and spent his entire forty-four-year career in Foster City. Raj was well known in the community, having won multiple accolades and was a twelve-time recipient of the Crystal Excellence Award.
He loved tennis and was an avid player in his early years. He also enjoyed golf and was a member of the San Mateo Elks Lodge for over 20 years; where he could be seen working out in the gym on most days.
Raj is preceded in death by his brother Dev Bagga. He is survived by Carol - his devoted wife of 47 years , his children Kimberly (Christopher), Neil (Crystal), his granddaughter Kira and his brothers Vijay and Versha,
Raj will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to your local food bank.
