Philip was born in San Francisco and grew up in Vacaville, CA. When he was 8 years old, his mother passed away so he was raised by his father James. He attended local schools and worked with his father on their apricot and prune orchards. Philip met Aldean, the love of his life, when he drove his grandmother Lucy Altieri to buy fresh eggs from Aldean’s parents farm. Philip wasted no time showing his true love with flowers, candy and jewelry. After dating for some time, they married and shortly after, gave birth to the first of four sons and moved to San Mateo. Philip’s first job in San Mateo was working at his Uncle John’s Pioneer Auto Parts & Repair Garage. After he got trapped under a car, he decided the grocery business was a safer career. Philip’s father, Jim, was known for saying “people always have to eat.” He spent most of his 38-year career working on Burlingame Ave., and the last 10 years working at Lucky Stores in Foster City as a Produce Manager often providing fresh produce to Martin Yan. While at Lucky’s, he garnered the nickname “Rodney,” because he would tug on his tie and stretch his neck very similar in nature to Rodney Dangerfield when he would bemoan, “I get no respect.”
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Aldean; sons: Philip, Keith & Chris; daughters-in-law: Mary & Hayley; grandchildren: Chad, Brian, Ryan, Anthony, Collin & Jack; and great-grandchildren: Brooklynne & Natas. Preceded in death by his son Ricky and grandson Wesley.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021. Both services will be held at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home in San Mateo, CA.
He will be laid to rest at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery in Vacaville, CA near his son Ricky, father James and stepmother Rose Marie.
