After a life well lived, Norman J. Gatzert, 77, passed away suddenly on March 6, 2022 in San Mateo, CA. Born October 3, 1944 to Norman Gatzert and Elizabeth Sullivan Gatzert, in San Francisco, CA, he went on to graduate from Lincoln High School in 1962, UCLA in 1965, and UC Hastings Law School in 1968. He began his career in law in 1968 in San Mateo while also serving 6 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, JAG Corp. He met Patricia Englert, the love of his life, in 1973 and they were married 15 months later.
Norm served as a Judge of the Superior Court, County of San Mateo, for nearly 17 years, retiring in 2010, after having been a Judicial Officer of the San Mateo County Courts for 38 years.
In his younger years, Norm was an avid runner, completing a marathon and numerous other weekend races. In his retirement, Norm enjoyed his daily walks along the Bay Trail where he made an abundance of friends. Norm always took a great interest in the lives of others, always asking questions and learning about people. When he wasn’t walking, his nose was in a good book, and he completed as many as 60 books a year. You could always count on Norm for a good book recommendation or if you were special, a loan from the “Gatzert Library.”
Although he would joke about being outnumbered by women in the Gatzert household, Norm loved his girls dearly and supported them in all their endeavors. He was always available for a round of catch, to help with homework, to watch sports games, tour college campuses and kill spiders. As they grew older he was a consistent loving presence in every aspect of their lives, taking interest in anything and everything they were involved in.
He was a passionate college football fan, and had an incredible ability to retain sports stats and other facts. When his daughters went to UC Davis, he enthusiastically adopted the Aggies as his team, often driving up to watch games in person or listening to them on his old school transistor radio.
Norm was always thinking about and taking care of others. You couldn’t be in his presence without an offer of assistance, whether it was carrying items, opening a door, drying the dishes or refilling your wine glass. He was an excellent host and always made you feel comfortable in his home. He greatly enjoyed his time with family and friends.
He was a devoted grandfather to Teddy (4) and Nate (2), and loved to keep track of their milestones. He took great pride in teaching them their ABC’s, numbers, animal noises and the family’s college mascots. Both boys adored their grandfather and wanted to be in his lap for stories, by his side for company, or intently watching him
barbecue.
Norm is survived by those who he cherished most, Patti, his beloved wife of nearly 48 years, his daughters, Amy Gatzert, and Carly Gatzert (Dale Beermann) and his grandsons, Teddy Beermann, and Nate Beermann.
A celebration of life still to be determined.
