“My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from Him.” Ps 62:1. Norman Bostock, a devoted husband to Lynda Bostock for 33 years passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his love ones.
Memorial will be held Saturday February 08, 2020, at 2:00. At the Calvary Chapel the ROCK, 915 Piner Rd. Suite G, Santa Rosa, CA. 95403.
