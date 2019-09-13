Martin James Esteves

February 11, 1966 – September 5, 2019
Martin died suddenly of a stroke in Oakland, California. He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Karin Louzada, his mother Ursula, his sister Catherine (Perrie) Arens, his brother Michael (Erica) Esteves, his nephews and nieces Jason & Alexis Arens, Mikey Esteves, Olle & Ezri Louzada, his dog Frumpus, and an extended group of family and friends.
Martin was born in San Francisco to Ursula and Manuel Esteves. He graduated from Aragon High School, attended the College of San Mateo, earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts California College of the Arts and a Master of Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute Chicago, after which he lived and worked as an artist in Brooklyn and Queens, NY. On May 30 2014, Martin wed Karin Louzada in New York City. They moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 2016 and settled into a new life in Oakland, California where he worked as an art technician at Connect Art International.
Martin was kind and gentle, sincere and intelligent. He was a loyal friend and animal-lover. Martin lived life to the fullest, never sweating the small stuff. He had an infectious laugh and a beaming smile that could put anyone at ease.
A wake will be held for Martin on Friday September 13, 2019 at 5:30 PM at Magnolia Hall 2525 3rd St, San Francisco. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 AM at St Bartholomew Church, 300 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo, followed by a reception in the Parish Center.
As a tribute, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a charity that supports animals, nature preservation or civil liberties.
“And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.” - The Beatles
