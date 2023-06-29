Our dear Aunt Lois Virginia Walter-Vannier earned her angel wings on May 30, 2023 at the age of 104. Aunt Lo entered this world into the arms of Ruth Baldwin and Lawrence Walter on August 21, 1918 in San Francisco. She grew up in San Carlos with siblings Milton and Lawrence Jr. She was a 1936 graduate of Sequoia High School. She was married to our beloved Uncle Ernie on August 11, 1946. Aunt Lois and Uncle Ernie lived life to the fullest, camping, hunting, skiing, fishing and everything outdoors. They are survived by multiple generations of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for Aunt Lo and Uncle Ernie will be held at a later date in one of their favorite places, Klamath Falls Oregon.
