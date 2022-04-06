John Luther Dummler of Belmont, California died unexpectedly on March 28 at age 46. He was born in San Mateo, CA to Pastor Gerald and Elaine Dummler. His heritage from both parents was Norwegian. He grew up a beloved member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church where his father ministered.
John taught social studies and English for 14 years. His passions included reading and music; he played the violin and sang in the church choir from the age of 6 until the day of his death.
John was a contemplative and quiet man who believed in saying more with less, often with a unique brand of humor. He will be remembered for his graceful patience and his limitless love for his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Helena, two young daughters, and an extended family who he loved.
A memorial service will be held on April 9 at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in San Mateo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.