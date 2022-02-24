Elizabeth Riley Photo

Elizabeth Riley, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 13 at 8:14 am in her home in San Mateo, holding her husband’s hand and surrounded by family and friends. Elizabeth was born at Mills Hospital in San Mateo on July 17, 1950 to William Bartlett and Joanne Haley. The oldest of nine siblings, Elizabeth’s love of cooking developed at a very early age, helping to prepare meals in the family kitchen. She gave birth to her son, Benjamin, on April 10, 1986. She married the love of her life, Richard Riley, on November 22, 1991. Together, they worked in the family’s plastic manufacturing business for over 30 years. Elizabeth was always proud of her family heritage, serving as the secretary of The Mayflower Society. Elizabeth loved hosting dinner parties, Halloween, The San Francisco Giants, family vacations at Pinecrest Lake, and a good glass of wine. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends - including her husband, son, step-daughter, daughter-in-law, six sisters, two brothers, mother, aunts, uncles, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

