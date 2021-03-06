David Lintott, of San Mateo, California, passed away peacefully at Burlingame Villa in Burlingame, California, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. David was born March 2, 1938, to parents Cyril (James Dalton) Lintott and Madge (Abbott) Lintott in Southampton, England. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane Harrington Lintott; sister Hilary Lintott; nieces Diana Schafer Yao and Andrea Schafer-Ramelli; and great-niece Elizabeth Yao.
David studied engineering at Bristol College of Technology and received a post-graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College, London. His career certifications and memberships included the Institute of Mechanical Engineers UK (IMechE), American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), and Professional Engineer (P.E.) certification in California and Alaska. David worked for industry and government in many countries besides the U.S., including the U.K., Sweden, Denmark, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Philippines, and Pakistan. David lived in San Mateo for 33 years and belonged to Transfiguration Episcopal Church of San Mateo. His diverse volunteer activities included construction and restoration work for Habitat for Humanity and ReStore, participating with Home and Hope, teaching ESL at San Mateo night school, and volunteering with the Community Emergency Response Team of San Mateo (CERT). His hobbies encompassed community chorus, travel, camping, hiking, sailing, SCUBA diving, and cycling.
The family wishes to extend their sincerest appreciation and gratitude for the loving care and support David received from Burlingame Villa and Mission and Pathways Hospices. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to San Francisco Habitat for Humanity, the S.S. Jeremiah O’Brien Liberty Ship Memorial, Mission Hospice of San Mateo, or Pathways Hospice of South San Francisco.
