Charles Clarke Sr., of Marysville CA formerly of Redwood City passed away on May 15, 2022.
He is survived by his son Charles Clarke Jr., brothers James and John, sisters Margaret and Kathleen, along with Nieces and Nephews and his best friend Lori Reddish. Preceded in death by his parents. Services to be held at Redwood Church in Redwood City on July 16, 2022 at noon. Also, at Adventure Church in Yuba City on July 23, 2022 at noon.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Street Life Ministries.
