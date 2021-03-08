Carol Armstrong passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 23, 2021 with her family and friends by her side.
Carol was born on Christmas day, 1924 in Sixes, Oregon to Sam and Helen Montague. She had three older sisters and one younger brother: Edith, Dorothy, Maxine and Bill. Carol grew up in Priest River, Idaho where she met her husband of 66 years, Larry Armstrong. They were married in 1942, just before Larry entered the Army to serve in WW2. After WW2, Carol and Larry lived in South San Francisco. In 1959 they moved to Belmont and lived there until their passing. They raised two sons in Belmont, Chris and Bruce.
Carol worked for 25 years at Macy’s Hillsdale until her retirement in 1988. She was a store service superintendent. She had very fond memories of her time at Macy’s.
After her retirement from Macy’s, Carol and her husband enjoyed traveling across the US in their RV. Carol enjoyed sewing and knitting and she made many outfits for her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards and was a frequent card player at the Belmont Twin Pines center.
Carol is survived by her son Chris Armstrong of Vacaville, son Bruce Armstrong of San Mateo, daughter-in-law Kellin Armstrong, her beloved grandchildren Laura Cohen (Alex) of Concord, Robert Armstrong of San Francisco and new great granddaughter Hazel Anne Cohen of Concord.
Carol left behind so much love and happiness to all those she came in contact with, family and friends alike. She will be deeply missed.
At Carol’s request, no services will be held. Donations to your favorite charity in Carol’s loving memory are preferred by the family.
