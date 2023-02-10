On January 25, we lost our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and brother. Bob passed away peacefully, surrounded by family after a yearlong battle with Merkel cell carcinoma, a very rare form of cancer.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 8:25 am
On January 25, we lost our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and brother. Bob passed away peacefully, surrounded by family after a yearlong battle with Merkel cell carcinoma, a very rare form of cancer.
He was born and raised in Santa Barbara, CA, where he developed a love of nature, adventure, and body surfing before joining the Navy. He served in the Navy, as a Hurricane Hunter in Jacksonville, FL where he was introduced to his two true loves, Robbie Jane and flying planes. They moved to Redwood City in 1967, where he worked at Ampex as a software engineer for over 30 years, as well as a private pilot and instructor. He was happiest flying his Piper Comanche out of the San Carlos Airport. In retirement, Bob worked as a handyman and was always willing to help others.
Later in life, he joined local theater groups and loved performing on stage with the Belmont Community Players, Kiwanis Show, and the San Carlos Chicken’s Ball. He was part of a Model A club, “The As,” and loved driving his 1929 Model A around town and in the Redwood City 4th of July Parade.
Bob is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Robbie Jane Reed, his son Robert Reed (Lili) of San Jose, CA, his daughter Robbie Moffat (Ian Bain) of Redwood City, CA, his older brother George Reed (Linda) of Pahrump, NV, younger brother Jack Reed of Santa Barbara, CA, his grandchildren Christopher Moffat, Emily Moffat, Estefania Reed, Nicolas Reed, and step-grandchildren Zach Bain and Veronica Bain.
He was a joy to be around and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all those he helped.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research and consider donating blood, plasma, and platelets to your local blood banks.
The Burlingame Historical Society presents Jon Mays: "How the News is Made." Read moreHow the News is Made
Dirk van Ulden said:
Maxine Terner said:
