Adolfo Nando Rosaia, a long time resident of San Mateo, went with God on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the age of 88. After a quick and painless decline in health, Nando died peacefully with his children by his side.
Nando was born in Pallerone, Italia on August 14, 1933 to businessman father Nello Rosaia and homemaker mother Ida Zanardi. The youngest of seven siblings, Nandino was the workhorse of the family. He spent his days farming, helping his dad and using his hands. Everyone could count on Nandino. His nights were reserved for his graceful dancing and having fun with his friends after he ate his mamma’s wonderful cooking.
Nando played semi-professional soccer and was a carabinieri before joining the Italian Army. His time in the army led him to travel around Italy, Switzerland and France, where he returned to live for a short time. He returned to Pallerone to marry and came to the San Francisco Bay Area. Nando was one of the original Sunset Scavengers, when the garbage men would carry the steel bins on their backs throughout the city.
Nando had Nadine and Danny and was very active in the soccer community in Burlingame starting the AYSO program for the City of Burlingame in 1972 then called “The Burlingame Lions” winning the state championship in 1973. Nando married again and had Jennifer. He prided himself on his “Bella Famiglia” and was always teaching the kids how to cook, garden or do “lavorini in casa.” Nando retired at the age of 62 and lived the next 26 years enjoying the life as the king he was. Card games up and down the peninsula, seeing his buddies at the Elks Club, winning Bocce games, calcio, caccia, mangiate, bevute, e barzelette. He continued to make wine until the end, the last batch of Rosaia Red is still in the works, passing on his technique to his beloved son in law Kurt. Later in life Babbo found sweet Anna and they enjoyed twenty years together making memories and traveling back to his Pallerone often. He was always an immaculate gentleman who dressed the part and was always ready for a good time. Nando was always up for anything and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was always there to lend a hand as a great friend or amazing Babbo. Nando traveled to almost every World Cup for most of his life watching his beloved Azzurri win. Weekly, he was glued to see how his team, Fiorentina, would fair on Sunday soccer. Nando was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, partner Anna. He is survived by his loving children Nadine (Tony), Daniel (Vicky) and Jennifer (Kurt); granddaughters Olivia, Gioia, Emilia and Carina.
A vigil is scheduled for Monday, January 24 at 6 p.m. at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell Funeral Home in San Mateo. The funeral will be Tuesday, January 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church on 1300 Bayswater Blvd., Burlingame. A proper “Celebration of Life” will be had at a later date.
