LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers, before heading east and flooding a county about 40 miles (64 kilometers) outside of Las Vegas.

Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California's inland mountains and deserts Sunday evening, dropping more than half an average year's worth of rain on some areas.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami downgraded Hilary to a post-tropical storm Monday morning, but warned that "continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding" was expected over portions of the southwestern U.S., along with "record breaking" rainfall and potential flooding in states as far north as Oregon and Idaho.

