Northern California registered nurses and health care workers on Friday demanded that Sutter Health correct payroll errors that they say began last month.
Sutter implemented a new payroll system, Workday, on July 1, that the unions California Nurses Association and Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union said led to thousands of nurses and workers facing mistakes in their pay, including missing base pay, missing pay for call shifts, inaccurate pay rates for shifts, incorrect paid time off rates and incorrect deductions.
The unions said that employees immediately reported the errors to Sutter, but the medical group has not corrected them, with mistakes continuing through every payroll cycle. The unions said that Sutter has yet to confirm that the payroll system has been fixed.
Sutter Health officials issued a statement Friday in response to the workers’ payroll problems.
“We recently implemented a new system for our human resources and payroll activities. This significant technical upgrade is complex and has resulted in some payroll-related disruptions. We are making every effort to resolve outstanding compensation and payroll issues,” Sutter said in the statement. “We regret any impact this has had on our team members. We value our employees and are grateful for their patience during this transition period.”
