After closing in October due to a large rent increase, Redwood City mainstay Woodside Deli will soon reopen under new ownership.
The owners of Colombo’s Delicatessen in Pacifica, who are related to the founders of Woodside Deli, have taken over the shop at 1453 Woodside Road and renamed it Colombo’s Woodside Deli. Opening day is slated for Dec. 15.
“Everyone’s very excited to keep Woodside Deli where it is. It’s a staple for the community,” said new owner Nick Colombo. “We’re focused on bringing back that old school Woodside Deli feel.”
The menu will remain largely unchanged, offering the custom-built sandwiches, sliced meats and specialty products from Italy for which the shop is known.
Woodside Deli was founded in 1958 by the Gallinetti family, who sold it in 2017 to one of its employees, Kyle Vogel. After completing an extensive renovation about a year ago, Vogel was hit with a 52% rent increase that forced him to close shop, he said.
The news saddened the community and in the deli’s final weeks, longtime customers came from throughout the state to enjoy what they thought was their final meal there.
It took the Colombos about a month after learning of Woodside Deli’s demise to work out a deal to keep it open. Nick Colombo described the cost of rent for the space as “appropriate for the area” and is confident the business will be sustainable.
Many of the same long-time employees will continue to staff the shop, Nick Colombo added.
“They’re like family to us,” he said.
Nick Colombo’s grandfather, Emil Colombo, opened Colombo’s Delicatessen with his wife Doris in 1986. Emil Colombo’s sister, Barbara Gallinetti, is one of the founders of Woodside Deli.
