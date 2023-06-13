A woman pleaded no contest Monday to charges she brought drugs into the county jail as arranged by a man facing murder charges, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Lesley Romerosilva, 22, was sentenced to 180 days jail with two years probation. She snuck in 28 plastic straws hidden in her sports bra and against her shins. It was allegedly arranged by Anthony Alcantara, 21, for her to meet with another inmate to get 9.2 ounces of meth in the attorney visiting room, where contact is allowed. The inmate would have snuck into the room to acquire the drugs. Detectives were monitoring Alcantara’s communications and learned he arranged with another inmate to have visits with Romerosilva over the phone. Romerosilva arrived at the jail Jan. 31, and detectives searched and found the drugs on her, according to the DA’s Office.
