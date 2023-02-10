An open seat on the San Mateo County Community College Board of Trustees was filled, Wednesday, by former Millbrae Mayor Wayne Lee, one of six candidates vying for the seat.
Lee beat out housing advocate Alexander Melendrez, freelance writer Heywood Mansergh, former San Mateo Union High School District Trustee Linda Lees Dwyer, political professor Marco Durazo and information systems librarian Wilma Lee for the position to represent Trustee Area 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.