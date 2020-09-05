Two men were arrested for vandalizing San Bruno City Hall and a nearby school late Wednesday night, according to police.
At about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, officers responded to City Hall at 567 El Camino Real on the report of an alarm. Officers discovered vandalism including broken skylights. Officers later determined two men, one 22, the other 21, both of San Bruno, had committed the vandalism and also at a school around the same time. Both suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Jail for charges related to felony vandalism, conspiracy and committing a felony while on bail, according to police
Anyone with any information related to these cases is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
