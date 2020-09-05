SNB2002295.jpeg

Two men were arrested for vandalizing San Bruno City Hall and a nearby school late Wednesday night, according to police.

SNB2002288.jpeg

At about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, officers responded to City Hall at 567 El Camino Real on the report of an alarm. Officers discovered vandalism including broken skylights. Officers later determined two men, one 22, the other 21, both of San Bruno, had committed the vandalism and also at a school around the same time. Both suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Jail for charges related to felony vandalism, conspiracy and committing a felony while on bail, according to police

Anyone with any information related to these cases is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription