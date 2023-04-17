101 carpool lane funds sought: Metropolitan Transportation Commission seeks federal dollars to ease congestion on main highway

Funds are being sought to determine whether carpool and/or toll lanes are feasible on Highway 101 in San Mateo County.

Elected officials and dignitaries celebrated the opening of 22 miles of express toll lanes — with variable pricing in both directions — on U.S. Highway 101 through San Mateo County on Saturday.

The lanes are regulated from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays by dynamic pricing, meaning toll rates will be adjusted based on traffic use. The cost to access the lanes will be displayed on overhead electronic signs.

Terence Y
Terence Y

Celebrating the hoi polloi for providing additional funding for ever increasing pensions and benefits because somebody has to pay for them? Nice. Those that can’t afford to use the no-longer “free” lane will continue to use the “free” lanes and increase our area’s emissions via higher congestion. I wonder whether someone can do a study to gather numbers on the increase in commute times and number of road rage incidents. Perhaps some numbers on other unintended consequences due to these toll lanes, such as more garbage on the side of the highway, more accidents, etc.? Meanwhile, a thought experiment… Should folks use the toll lanes without using their FasTrak toll tag? If enough folks do that and then claim tolls are disproportionately harmful, will their tolls then be forgiven?

Molly
Molly

Dealing with Fastrak has been very frustrating, I had changed my Fastrak transponders 3x. The transponders they send me work on the bridges and the east bay toll roads but not on 101 tolls.

