Three homes were significantly damaged and as many families were displaced by a three-alarm fire that ignited in San Bruno Thursday, according to the fire department.
The fire started at 4:39 p.m. in an alley behind a multifamily dwelling on the 800 block of Sixth Avenue. The Red Cross provided sheltering to the affected families. There were no injuries.
Fire Chief Dave Cresta said an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but there is not yet evidence of suspicious activity.
