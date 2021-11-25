The South San Francisco Unified School District’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution during its Nov. 18 meeting to rename the Community Learning Center at 520 Tamarack Lane after Gene Mullin, the late California assemblymember and South San Francisco High School history teacher.
“Gene was not only a part of our school district, but he was an important part of our city,” board Trustee Patricia Murray said in a press release. “I think that it’s a wonderful tribute, and I’m proud of our board for passing it.”
School board Trustee John Baker concurred.
“It’s hard to go out and talk to alumni of South San Francisco [High School] without hearing of how Mr. Mullin was such a pivotal figure in their education at South City. He was a real fixture there,” Baker said.
Board President Daina Lujan thanked South San Francisco Public Library Director Valerie Sommer, who brought the proposal to the school board during its July 15 meeting.
According to Sommer, the proposal had been the subject of four previous public meetings including an Oct. 20 citizens advisory committee prior to making its way back to the school board. As a result of the board’s decision, Sommer said the South San Francisco City Council would now move forward with the process of identifying a place to affix a sign with the CLC’s new name.
The CLC is operated by the city of South San Francisco and owned by SSFUSD. It first opened in 2001 after an effort spearheaded by Mullin when he served as mayor of South San Francisco. In addition to being a hub for after school activities, the CLC provides classes in English as a second language (ESL), basic computing and citizenship along with various workshops and support groups.
