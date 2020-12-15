Backed by widespread support from teachers and parents, South San Francisco Unified School District officials unanimously agreed to continue with online learning until the health hazard posed by COVID-19 subsides.
The district Board of Trustees voted 5-0 during a meeting Thursday, Dec. 10, to limit those allowed on campuses to small groups needing academic support while planning to begin a staggered, wider return once San Mateo County moves to the orange tier for two weeks.
The decision followed a districtwide survey showing 2,275 of 3,270 respondents favoring continued reliance on remote learning — an overwhelming majority compared to the 759 who preferred returning to a hybrid learning model.
With more than half of the district’s families participating in the survey, and about 70% supporting the online education model, officials expressed comfort with a plan to preserve the new normal until health conditions amid the pandemic improve.
“There is not a large hue and cry in our community to return to hybrid learning right now,” said Trustee John Baker.
Board Vice President Eddie Flores agreed, adding the decision is a testament to officials’ desire to preserve the health of the school community.
“We care for our teachers. We care for our staff. We care for our students, our families, our parents and above everything else is the safety of you guys. The safety of us,” he said.
Officials agreed remote learning is not a sufficient replacement for in-person learning, but balanced that perspective against a belief the staggered hybrid model that would be introduced when students return is far from the standard classroom experience as well.
A presentation from administrators suggested the hybrid approach would limit the amount of time students spend on campus — about four hours per day, twice a week — and still require a substantial reliance on remote learning.
While San Mateo County is in the most-restrictive purple tier, only transitional kindergarten through sixth grade can return to campuses. Schools that started in-person learning prior to the tier shift can remain in session. Those that are yet to must apply for a waiver that is approved by county health and education officials, as well as the state.
Districts throughout the county have taken different approaches to planning reopening. Smaller, more affluent elementary systems such as the districts in Menlo Park or Hillsborough received waiver approvals and students have returned to campus.
Meanwhile other larger school systems such as the Burlingame Elementary School District agreed to seek approval for bringing students back to campus, with hopes of initiating the reopening with lower grades in January. South San Francisco officials previously had established a similar plan, but the most recent direction pushed back that timeline indefinitely.
For her part, Superintendent Shawnterra Moore said district officials worked to complete the application for the waiver in case they were directed by trustees to move ahead with reopening. But they were also wary of concerns that such a decision would make teachers feel like they were being forced back to an environment they considered unsafe.
In the wake of the board’s vote, Moore said educators would direct their focus to assuring students are receiving the support they need in a uniquely challenging time. Such efforts include building small learning hubs designed to help students struggling academically, or facing internet connectivity issues impeding their ability to participate in online learning.
Furthermore, Baker suggested officials should consider additional efforts to combat potential learning loss by expanding summer school sessions and potentially initiating discussions with teachers to extend the coming school year a few weeks.
But during a time when case counts are spiking and much of the state is under mandated quarantine, Baker captured the sentiment of officials and the rest of the South San Francisco school community with a suggestion that the district err on the side of caution
“We should not plan on going back until we as a society have turned the corner on this disease,” said Baker.
In other business, the board completed its annual reorganization. Flores will be board president in 2021, and Mina Richardson will serve as vice president. Former president Pat Murray will return to serving as a trustee at-large.
