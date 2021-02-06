A man convicted of violent sexual assaults in both Santa Cruz and Lake counties in the 1980s is set to be released to live in Emerald Hills, in unincorporated San Mateo County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man, Michael Thomas Cheek, 69, was convicted in 1980 and 1981 of violent sexual assaults in both Santa Cruz County and Lake County. In 1997, a jury determined Mr. Cheek to be a violent sexual predator.
In 1980, Cheek was convicted of kidnapping, rape and oral copulation of a 21-year-old female and sentenced to 20 years in state prison. In 1981, he was also convicted in Lake County of forcible rape of a 15-year-old with the use of a firearm. He was committed Aug. 13, 1997, to the Department of State Hospitals in Coalinga.
Both Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland strongly object to the tentative order allowing Cheek to live in Redwood City. He is scheduled to live on the 800 block of Hillcrest Drive in unincorporated Redwood City.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Redwood City Police Department have gone door to door in the Emerald Hills area to notify the public. Members of the community have also been given the opportunity to provide input to the Santa Cruz County Court regarding the potential release into Redwood City. The court hearing regarding this order is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 1, in the Santa Cruz County Superior Court, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Bolanos said he understands the complexity of this issue and the importance of making these types of notifications to help safeguard the community. Redwood City Mulholland said he understands the concerns of the residents and urges the public to submit their comments to the court.
Comments may be sent to SVP_publiccomment@smcgov.org or by calling (650) 304-2202. For additional information regarding this matter visit smcsheriff.com or redwoodcity.org.
