As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and vaccination numbers rise, the city of San Mateo is reopening libraries and summer programs while resuming downtown parking enforcement.
City Manager Drew Corbett at the May 3 City Council meeting said the city resumed downtown meter enforcement May 1, as it had been paused due to the transition to new pay-by-plate meters in parts of downtown. The new meters became operational in March and accept cash, coin and credit card. People are required to enter their license plate number.
“All of our other parking violations are currently being enforced, except for two-hour parking,” Corbett said.
The city plans to resume two-hour parking enforcement starting June 15 to correspond with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s timeframe to reopen California. The state plans to fully reopen its economy and allow everyday activities to start, provided there is enough vaccine supply for people over 16 and if hospitalization rates are stable and low.
“As things are opening up more, we do believe that there is an increased need to begin enforcement or at least planning for enforcing again soon,” Corbett said.
The city will continue to let the public know in the next six weeks about the return of downtown parking enforcement. The city uses Serco to focus on parking enforcement of its Residential Permit Parking Program, downtown lots, metered parking and commercial zones.
San Mateo’s reopening comes amid a decline in COVID-19 case rates in the Bay Area, with cities like San Francisco expected to enter the yellow tier. While San Mateo County officials recently predicted staying in the orange tier through June 15, new data show it may enter the yellow, least restrictive, tier next week.
All three San Mateo public library locations opened Monday at reduced capacity to the public for browsing, holds pickup and limited computer use. The main library branch hours at West Third Avenue will be six days per week, except for Sunday, for four hours a day. The other branches will be open two days each per week. The Marina library is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays while the Hillsdale library is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays. The city will continue to expand capacity as conditions improve, and libraries are preparing for a return to full or almost full regular service schedule by late June or early July.
The city has asked patrons to limit stays to 60 minutes to ensure everyone has time to visit. Holds pickups, browsing, one hour of computer use, scanning and fax service, reference service, magazine checkout, study tables for one person and Wi-Fi services are being offered in person. The Friends of the Library bookstore will be open. Community and small group study rooms remain unavailable. Face coverings are required at all times, and social distancing guidelines still apply, the city said.
San Mateo is continuing its hiring process for city summer programs which begin June 21, with registrations for programs going well so far, Corbett said. Picnics at city parks can now have 50 people, with the previous limit at 30. Senior citizen indoor programs will begin the week of July 6.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.