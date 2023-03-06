San Mateo saw an increase in parking citations and revenue in 2022 following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, with the city also taking a small overall budget loss because of expenses, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
The city issued 48,650 citations in 2022, with 2021 seeing around 33,000 citations and 31,000 in 2020 during pandemic-era city enforcement restrictions, according to a police press release. There were 26,101 citations in 2019.
The city started working with LAZ Parking on enforcement in 2020 to deal with the increased demand and public complaints about the lack of enforcement.
The City Council opted for a hybrid staffing approach between the city and contracted staff to increase enforcement. The police oversee the program and provide direction to LAZ based on community feedback. LAZ also monitors equipment, signs and damage, along with providing traffic control for the city and special event help.
Citation revenue increased from 2019 to 2022, with the 2021-22 fiscal year coming out to about $1.21 million, $1.16 million in 2020-21, and $827,000 from 2019-20. The budget costs of having officers working parking enforcement and the LAZ contract led to a small deficit in the last three fiscal years of around $70,000 in 2022, $282,000 in 2021, and $14,000 in 2020. For 2022, city employee costs were around $306,000, with the LAZ contract at $975,000. The department said the increase was due to new efficiencies in the program but said that making money or reaching certain revenue levels was not the program’s goal, with a focus on ensuring public satisfaction and better enforcement. The city also started reinforcing parking rules in 2022 following pandemic relaxations, with downtown parking, residential parking permit zones, street sweeping and other violations targeted.
Deputy Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash said the city is trying to keep a balance around over enforcing and underenforcing violations, with a focus on hearing from the community on its needs.
“I think the split between the police officers and the third party makes sense.” Diaz Nash said. “It also makes sense to look at what’s happening and listen to the community.”
Diaz Nash noted the council was not focused on making money from the program and instead on freeing up police resources and covering costs. She wants to focus on stopping traffic violations downtown, with the council listening to police and city staff to make balanced safety and enforcement decisions.
“It’s really about making sure we are using our parking resources efficiently and keeping people safe, Diaz Nash said.
The city also began changing its downtown parking options to make it easier for people. Monthly downtown parking permits are available to business owners, employees and residents to park in the city’s parking garages on a first-come, first-serve basis. Qualified low-income people can purchase a pass for as little as $40 a month.
Real-time signs noting vacant parking spaces in downtown garages are also available.
Other priorities for Diaz Nash are ensuring downtown parking that spills into residential areas is mitigated through residential parking programs, and that abandoned vehicles are not left in neighborhoods. She hopes to see more communal parking available for business vehicles rather than taking up residential space.
