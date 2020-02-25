If it seems like parking enforcement in San Mateo has been lacking of late, that’s about to change if it hasn’t already, the city announced last week.
Starting this month, the city will step up parking enforcement with the help of Serco, a British provider of public services.
In November of last year, the City Council approved a $3.75 million contract with the company to handle parking enforcement in the city for three years with the option to extend the contract for two additional years. Whether on foot, bikes or in vehicles, uniformed Serco staff will soon be a familiar part of the streetscape.
“The existing parking enforcement model needed improvement to maintain a level of service consistent with community needs,” police Capt. Dave Norris said in an email. “Use of a contract company allows SMPD to focus on community needs and scale our enforcement program up or down as needed without hiring or cutting our own personnel.”
According to a staff report, the current level of service does not even meet a “reactive” — meaning as-needed or complaint-driven — level of service. Several possible models for staffing were proposed during a study session last year and a hybrid staffing approach combining contracted and city resources was chosen.
The level of service provided by this new model will “greatly exceed prior levels and be more in line with current needs and expectations,” according to the report. Enforcement under this new approach will occur three times a day downtown, for example, whereas previously it was only occurring once per day.
Serco staff will issue parking citations for observed violations for street cleaning and in residential parking permit program zones, street cleaning and downtown. The company will also respond to requests for service and address complaints, record and analyze data as well as handle traffic control and operational support at special events as needed, according to the report.
Serco has prioritized current city per diem personnel during its hiring process and offers competitive compensation including full health and retirement benefits, according to the report. The company also has a large pool of Bay Area workers if additional staffing is needed.
The police department will continue handling abandoned vehicle abatement and other responsibilities that might require a police response, according to a press release.
As part of the contract, Serco will rely on automatic license plate reading technology to make enforcement more efficient. The technology will be used for “digital chalking” to enforce time-limited parking spaces, and it will also allow for future automation of the permitting process for downtown parking permits and the residential parking permit program, according to the report.
