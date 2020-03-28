A 21-year-old San Mateo resident, sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder for using a metal jack lift handle to strike a man outside an apartment, has been ordered to pay restitution in the case.
Donis Bautistavasquez will pay the victim and the California Victims Compensation Board in an amount to be determined, the San Mateo County Superior Court ordered Thursday.
Bautistavasquez attacked the victim on March 3, 2019, after they got into a fight inside a parked vehicle at the San Mateo apartment where Bautistavasquez lived, prosecutors said.
As the victim lay on the ground unconscious, the defendant struck the victim on the back of the head repeatedly and continued the attack, prosecutors said.
Surveillance video recorded the attack that sent the victim to Stanford Hospital.
Bautistavasquez pleaded no contest Jan. 27 to attempted murder.
