Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Making waves: Five or six people refused to leave a pool on Edison Street in San Mateo that closed at 10 p.m., it was reported 12:08 a.m. Monday, June 28.

REDWOOD CITY

Battery. A man was visiting someone on Duane Street and felt unsafe so he went to leave and was then hit in the back with a potted plant, it was reported 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

Disturbance. A man wearing dark clothing was lying on the front lawns at multiple houses on Jefferson Avenue and saying that he lived there, it was reported 10:42 p.m. Saturday, July 3.

Disturbance. A woman wearing a red top and a man carrying a black duffel bag were kicking at an apartment door, it was reported 12:12 p.m. Saturday, July 3.

SAN CARLOS

ID theft. Someone on the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue discovered their personal information was used to provide power to a house located out of state, it was reported 12:30 a.m. Monday, June 28.

Petty theft. Someone stole $10 from an unlocked vehicle on the 1200 block of Holly Street, it was reported 11 a.m. Friday, June 25.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription