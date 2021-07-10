Making waves: Five or six people refused to leave a pool on Edison Street in San Mateo that closed at 10 p.m., it was reported 12:08 a.m. Monday, June 28.
REDWOOD CITY
Battery. A man was visiting someone on Duane Street and felt unsafe so he went to leave and was then hit in the back with a potted plant, it was reported 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
Disturbance. A man wearing dark clothing was lying on the front lawns at multiple houses on Jefferson Avenue and saying that he lived there, it was reported 10:42 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
Disturbance. A woman wearing a red top and a man carrying a black duffel bag were kicking at an apartment door, it was reported 12:12 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
SAN CARLOS
ID theft. Someone on the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue discovered their personal information was used to provide power to a house located out of state, it was reported 12:30 a.m. Monday, June 28.
Petty theft. Someone stole $10 from an unlocked vehicle on the 1200 block of Holly Street, it was reported 11 a.m. Friday, June 25.
