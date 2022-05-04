Straighten up and fly right — An illegal drone with a green light was seen over Beach Park Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 8:49 p.m. Friday, April 29.
BURLINGAME
Graffiti. Someone saw graffiti on the corner of North Road and Malcolm Avenue, it was reported 8:22 a.m. Friday, April 29.
Animal call. Someone was attacked by two dogs despite having pepper sprayed them on Biddulph Way, it was reported 9:58 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
Hazardous situation. Someone was concerned that a newly installed pole would be a fire hazard due to a low-hanging wire on Newlands Avenue, it was reported 8:07 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
Grand theft. Someone stole from an unlocked vehicle on California Drive, it was reported 3:59 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle and stole on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
