Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Straighten up and fly right — An illegal drone with a green light was seen over Beach Park Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 8:49 p.m. Friday, April 29.

BURLINGAME

Graffiti. Someone saw graffiti on the corner of North Road and Malcolm Avenue, it was reported 8:22 a.m. Friday, April 29.

Animal call. Someone was attacked by two dogs despite having pepper sprayed them on Biddulph Way, it was reported 9:58 p.m. Thursday, April 28.

Hazardous situation. Someone was concerned that a newly installed pole would be a fire hazard due to a low-hanging wire on Newlands Avenue, it was reported 8:07 p.m. Thursday, April 28.

Grand theft. Someone stole from an unlocked vehicle on California Drive, it was reported 3:59 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle and stole on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription