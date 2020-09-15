Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Was this Kaynyne West? A Fremont resident was stopped on Kaynyne Street in unincorporated San Mateo County and cited for having a misdemeanor warrant out for their arrest, it was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

BURLINGAME

Arrest. An officer initiated activity on El Camino Real and the driver contacted during the traffic stop lied about their name, it was reported at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

Arrest. Someone took a cellphone from another person who was recording them after a confrontation relating to kids playing with toys on the recording person’s car, it was reported at 1:44 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

Arrest. An officer initiated activity regarding a drunk driver on Marin Drive, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

Arrest. An officer initiated activity regarding a drunk driver on Murchison Drive, it was reported at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY

Discharged firearm. Officers located two spent shell casing on MacArthur Avenue after calls to the department of gunfire, it was reported at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Burglary. A bicycle worth approximately $300 was stolen from a carport on Ferndale Way, it was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription