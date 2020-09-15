Was this Kaynyne West? A Fremont resident was stopped on Kaynyne Street in unincorporated San Mateo County and cited for having a misdemeanor warrant out for their arrest, it was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on El Camino Real and the driver contacted during the traffic stop lied about their name, it was reported at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
Arrest. Someone took a cellphone from another person who was recording them after a confrontation relating to kids playing with toys on the recording person’s car, it was reported at 1:44 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity regarding a drunk driver on Marin Drive, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity regarding a drunk driver on Murchison Drive, it was reported at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Discharged firearm. Officers located two spent shell casing on MacArthur Avenue after calls to the department of gunfire, it was reported at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Burglary. A bicycle worth approximately $300 was stolen from a carport on Ferndale Way, it was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
