Wet bandits: Someone stuck a turned-on hose through a fence at a house on Allerton Street in Redwood City and let the water run for days, it was reported 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
MILLBRAE
Stolen vehicle. Someone entered an unsecured parking garage of an apartment complex on the 300 block of Vallejo Drive and stole a motorcycle between 8 a.m. Saturday, July 3, and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Broadway, it was reported 11:15 p.m. Friday.
Robbery. Someone stole grocery items from a store on the 500 block of El Camino Real and forcefully threw them at the back of an employee’s head when confronted, it was reported 6:05 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
Grand theft. Someone removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle in the open carport area of an apartment complex on the 800 block of Polhemus Road, it was reported 4:26 a.m. Thursday, July 1.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone drove off with $300 worth of stolen merchandise on Camino Plaza, it was reported at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
Found property. A set of keys and an inactive South San Francisco library card on a leather-studded wristlet, a 7-Eleven rewards card, Honda keys and other keys were found on the corner of First Avenue and Pine Street, it was reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Abandoned vehicle tow. On Peachwood Court, a car that had been parked for 25 days was towed, it was reported 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.
