They got smoked: Someone was cited for smoking a cigarette on the Caltrain platform in Millbrae, it was reported 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
BELMONT
Animal call. Someone saw a deer dead in a Caltrain station parking lot on the corner of El Camino Real and Middle Road, it was reported 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Hazardous situation. Someone noticed the road was wet in one spot and called worried that something under the road was leaking on Malcolm Avenue, it was reported 7:57 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Animal call. Someone saw an injured deer on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:38 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
Fire. Someone saw a battery explode and a building on fire on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 3:48 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
FOSTER CITY
Auto burglary. The window to a woman’s vehicle was broken into on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Grand theft. Tools were stolen from a vehicle on Chess Drive, it was reported 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Grand theft. A catalytic convertor was stolen from a man’s vehicle on Comet Drive, it was reported 9:57 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
Fraud. Someone falsely advertised a house for rent online to someone on Lurline Drive, it was reported 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
