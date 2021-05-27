Ford Unfocused: Someone driving a silver Ford Focus hit a white Honda on the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Old County Road in Belmont, it was reported at 4:43 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious circumstances. A man wearing a gray hoodie and blue backpack with a bicycle entered a Redwood City resident’s garage on Sapphire Street, it was reported at 4:59 a.m. Monday, May 17.
Disturbance. A man wearing a yellow jacket was trying to open doors on Marshall Street and fled when approached by a security guard, it was reported at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
Vandalism. Someone shattered the glass of a house’s front door on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 9:37 a.m. Sunday, May 16.
Burglary. Someone entered a backyard on Poplar Avenue, stole a bike and rummaged through the shed, it was reported at 9:13 a.m. Saturday, May 15.
Suspicious circumstances. A man wearing a dark sweatshirt and denim pants was hiding behind a tree and watching a group of women do yoga on Wellesley Crescent Circle, it was reported at 9:54 a.m. Friday, May 14.
