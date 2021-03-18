That’s ironic: A flatbed truck moving landscaping materials was involved in a hit-and-run accident that damaged a sidewalk, lawn and sprinklers on South Grant Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 10:50 a.m. Friday, March 5.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft on Park Way, it was reported at 4:29 p.m. Sunday, March 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on Chestnut Avenue and Mission Road, it was reported at 10:59 a.m. Sunday, March 14.
Vehicle stolen. A vehicle was stolen on Magnolia Avenue, it was reported at 8:29 a.m. Sunday, March 14.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run with no injuries occurred on Gardiner Avenue, it was reported at 4:39 a.m. Sunday, March 14.
Burglary. A burglary occurred on Appian Way, it was reported at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run with no injuries occurred on Dollar Avenue, it was reported at 1:51 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
