Clean up your act: A woman with a long black ponytail stole a bottle of Tide laundry detergent from a store on North Delaware Street in San Mateo, it was reported 5:59 p.m. Monday, June 14.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Auto theft. Someone stole a vehicle on the corner of Spruce and Lux avenues, it was reported 10:51 a.m. Thursday, June 17.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at Walgreens on El Camino Real at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Petty theft. Petty theft occurred at Costco Wholesale located on Dubuque Avenue, it was reported 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Linden Avenue, it was reported 11:15 a.m. Monday, June 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on East Grand Avenue for possession of narcotics, it was reported 1:47 a.m. Sunday, June 13.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Two men wearing baggy pants and carrying totes stole drinks from a store on Peninsula Avenue, it was reported 11:14 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
Drunk driver. Someone hit a wall and knocked their rear driver’s side tail light out then continued to drive while swerving in and out of traffic on the corner of 17th Avenue and South El Camino Real, it was reported 8:33 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
Trespassing. A woman wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt hopped a residential fence on 29th Avenue and walked around the property looking in the house’s windows, it was reported 7:22 p.m. Friday, June 18.
