Meanwhile, in Belmont: Someone was crying because they did not want their child to wear a mask on Hallmark Drive in Belmont, it was reported 11:46 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear passenger side window of a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Industrial Road and stole a backpack containing a laptop and various other items totalling at $3,500, it was reported 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.
Arrest. A man on the 500 block of Walnut Street was arrested after he violated a restraining order and was found hiding in the bathroom of the restricted residence, it was reported 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Arrest. A man on the 700 block of Third Avenue was arrested after being found in possession of counterfeit identification and Social Security cards, it was reported 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a 2007 white Chevrolet Express van from the 900 block of Terminal Way, however the owner soon found it mechanically stripped of engine parts in Oakland and had it towed to a car shop, it was reported 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.