Meanwhile, in Belmont: Someone was crying because they did not want their child to wear a mask on Hallmark Drive in Belmont, it was reported 11:46 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30.

SAN CARLOS

Burglary. Someone smashed the rear passenger side window of a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Industrial Road and stole a backpack containing a laptop and various other items totalling at $3,500, it was reported 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Arrest. A man on the 500 block of Walnut Street was arrested after he violated a restraining order and was found hiding in the bathroom of the restricted residence, it was reported 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Arrest. A man on the 700 block of Third Avenue was arrested after being found in possession of counterfeit identification and Social Security cards, it was reported 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a 2007 white Chevrolet Express van from the 900 block of Terminal Way, however the owner soon found it mechanically stripped of engine parts in Oakland and had it towed to a car shop, it was reported 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.

