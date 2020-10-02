Why are you lying? Someone on Broadway in Burlingame was lying on the sidewalk but was found to be talking a nap waiting for a ride-hailing driver, it was reported at 1:23 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious person. Someone was taking pictures of people in a park on City Park Way, it was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Drunk driver. A car crashed on a front lawn on Elm Avenue, it was reported at 1:22 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
Accident. A hit-and-run accident occurred on San Bruno Avenue, it was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
Fire. A car caught fire on Skyline Boulevard, it was reported at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone on Hayward Drive was arrested for drunk driving, it was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Animal problem. Someone on Primrose Road was bit by a dog, it was reported at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Arrest. Someone smashed a front door and was found inside a recently vacated business on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 2:27 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.