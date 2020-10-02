Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Why are you lying? Someone on Broadway in Burlingame was lying on the sidewalk but was found to be talking a nap waiting for a ride-hailing driver, it was reported at 1:23 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

SAN BRUNO

Suspicious person. Someone was taking pictures of people in a park on City Park Way, it was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Drunk driver. A car crashed on a front lawn on Elm Avenue, it was reported at 1:22 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

Accident. A hit-and-run accident occurred on San Bruno Avenue, it was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

Fire. A car caught fire on Skyline Boulevard, it was reported at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

BURLINGAME

Arrest. Someone on Hayward Drive was arrested for drunk driving, it was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Animal problem. Someone on Primrose Road was bit by a dog, it was reported at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Arrest. Someone smashed a front door and was found inside a recently vacated business on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 2:27 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

